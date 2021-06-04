Announcements – 4th May, 2021
DEATH
WELFORD – Roy James. Peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Saturday, 29th May 2021. Roy, beloved husband of Sheila, father of Stuart and Neil, grandfather of Lara and brother of George. Roy will be laid to rest on Monday, 7th June at Lamlash Cemetery.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
CRAIG – John. Margaret and family would like to thank all the Doctors and nurses at AWM Hospital for the excellent care and kindness in John’s last days. Thanks also to all the doctors and staff at Shiskine surgery for care and support over the last year. Many thanks also to Kate Jenks, ArCaS and the community nurses for help and support. Thanks to everyone who sent cards and flowers and for the phone calls. Thanks to David and Clair Hendry for sensitive and professional funeral care. Thank you to everyone who stood at the roadside in the villages and to The Kinloch Hotel for refreshments.