Troon to be port of refuge for Arran

Arran is to have a new port of refuge at Troon ending the island’s long association with Gourock.

New berthing fenders are to be installed at Troon Harbour to help prepare for its use as an alternative mainland port during periods of disruption at Ardrossan Harbour.

Associated British Ports has awarded a contract, worth around £3m, to George Leslie, through grant funding provided by Transport Scotland.





The agreement to use Troon as an alternate port of refuge to Gourock will allow more sailings per day than the longer diversion, which in recent years has been seldom used.

These developments will support the operation of CalMac services when they are temporarily diverted to Troon during periods of disruption, including the construction of the Ardrossan Harbour redevelopment project due to start in September 2022.

Work is expected to start at the end of the month.

Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said: ‘We know how important these ferry links are to the communities of Arran and Campbeltown, so it’s vital we help Troon Harbour prepare for its role as a temporary port of refuge.





‘The award of this contract is another step forward for the Ardrossan Harbour redevelopment project as a whole.

‘The Scottish Government is committed to providing robust and resilient ferry services from Ardrossan to Arran and Campbeltown and I look forward to seeing the work continuing to progress in the future.’

Stuart Cresswell, ABP Port Manager at Troon, said: ‘We are delighted the port of Troon is able to support the Scottish Government, Arran and Campbeltown by hosting the ferry on a temporary basis during both the planned upgrade of Ardrossan and in the longer term for backup resilience.

‘Works to install additional fendering on Troon’s East pier ferry berth will be starting very soon and we are pleased that, following a comprehensive tendering process, the contract for this work has been awarded to a locally based Scottish company.’

Troon lighthouse overlooking the east pier to be used as the Arran ferry port of refuge. NO_B22troon01