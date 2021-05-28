Pizza competition winners sample their own creation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

The winners of a pizza competition run by sustainable food promoter Eco Savvy this week had the opportunity to see their winning creation available for sale.

The Glister family also taste tested their creation at The Parlour in Brodick.

The competition, run in conjunction with North Ayrshire Family Learning and The Parlour during the Easter school holidays, asked school pupils on Arran to create a pizza based on three categories; seasonal, nifty thrifty or plant based.





The prize was to see the winning entry brought to life and listed on the specials board at The Parlour, where it would also be available for customers.

Numerous entries were received and the judges shortlisted them to three hopeful finalists:

Poppy Murdoch made a nifty thrifty and seasonal pizza using mushrooms and rosemary from the Food Share on a store cupboard polenta and rosemary base with a creamy mushroom and wild garlic pesto topping.

The Kabala family made a nifty thrifty pizza using pantry staples, such as pineapple, sweetcorn and olives.





And the Glister family submitted three different types of pizza – a wild garlic pesto pizza, a wild garlic, mushroom and spinach pizza as a seasonal entry, and a dessert pizza with a Nutella/melted Easter chocolate base and fruits from the Food Share/ reduced section as a nifty thrifty pizza entry.

Eco Savvy sustainable food coordinator Jessica Wallace said: Thank you to everyone who took part for your efforts and a big well done to all of the finalists and to the Glister family, who are the winners with their seasonal wild garlic pesto pizza.’

The Glister family, dad Oliver, mum Laura and children Callum and Hayley, visited The Parlour on Tuesday and were delighted to not only see their pizza creation being listed on the specials board but also to taste-test it.

The wild garlic, mushroom and spinach pizza has been on sale from the start of the week and customers still have a few days left to try it before Sunday May 30.