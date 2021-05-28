New MSP ‘leaves’ House of Lords
Newly-elected West Scotland Labour MSP Katy Clark has said she will take a ‘leave of absence’ from the House of Lords where she is a life peer.
Ms Clark joined the House of Lords as Baroness Clark of Kilwinning last year after being nominated by outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
She served as political secretary to the Labour leader after losing her seat as Labour MP for North Ayrshire and Arran in the 2015 election. She won a West Scotland regional list seat at the Scottish parliament election earlier this month after losing out in Cunninghame North.
In a statement Ms Clark said: ‘I will be taking an imminent leave of absence from the House of Lords.’ She previously said she would ‘stand down’ from the Lords if she was elected as MSP.
A peer granted leave of absence by the House authorities can re-apply to attend the Lords again in the next parliament and then go back to claim the £300-a-day allowance for each day they attend.