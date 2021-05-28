Funding secured to renew astroturf at Ormidale Park

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

The astroturf pitch at the Ormidale Park will be repaired and restored this summer thanks to a £22,279 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust which will help cover the cost of rejuvenating the all-weather playing surface.

The funding was secured by the Arran Sports Association, which manages the sports amenity in Brodick, with the assistance of Derek Shand and Arran Community and Voluntary Service (ACVS).

Despite regular maintenance the pitch is showing its age and the surface now requires old sand and dirt to be removed, the turf pile fibers cleaned and untangled, and the pitch re-sanded to improve the playing condition and drainage.





The proposed work should extend the life of the pitch for another seven years.

Derek Shand, who assisted in the application, said: ‘I am really looking forward to seeing the Arran sporting community use and respect the rejuvenated astroturf facility.

‘The pitch is attracting a substantial amount of new users as lockdown is eased with the Junior Hockey Club fielding 62 stars of the future. When the turf is completed I am sure that it will attract even more users playing in safety.’

The astroturf is also used by the Arran Ladies Hockey Club, who compete in the West District women’s hockey league and who train there every Thursday between 7pm and 8.30pm.





The club play their home games on the pitch with teams from around the region regularly visiting during the hockey season which is presently suspended.

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, said: ‘SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund and we were delighted to be able to offer funding to the Arran Sports Association.’

The Scottish Landfill Communities Fund is a tax credit scheme, linked to Scottish Landfill Tax that encourages landfill site operators to provide contributions to approved bodies, who can then pass the funds onto community and environmental projects.

Organisations such as SUEZ Communities Trust are then able to provide funds to improve vital public recreation facilities such as village halls, community centres, sport, heritage, green spaces and play areas.