Council has ambitious climate change plans
Ambitious plans to accelerate North Ayrshire Council’s bid to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 have been revealed.
Councillors heard of the proposals – outlined in the Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy 2021-2023 – at a meeting of cabinet on Tuesday.
Since 2005, North Ayrshire Council has reduced its carbon emissions by 45 per cent through a series of initiatives and a change of culture.
Now it is pressing ahead and has a bold vision of becoming one of the first councils to reach net-zero carbon emissions within the next decade.
In its latest strategy, which has been informed following lengthy consultation with local people, community groups and businesses it has outlined seven key areas where changes can be affected.
These are: affordable warmth, a green economy, transport and travel, natural environment, sustainable operations, emissions absorption and climate change adaptation.
Each of the seven areas has a range of actions against them and these are detailed within the strategy.
Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for green new deal and sustainability, said: ‘The climate emergency is a real threat and here in North Ayrshire we have a real chance to lead from the front and set the agenda.
‘We’ve made our position clear and have set ourselves an ambitious target of having net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
‘This latest strategy sets out our goals and vision and we will be absolutely focused on achieving these over the next few years.’