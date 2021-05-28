Bank holiday chemist openings
Arran Medical Group will be closed on Monday owing to the bank holiday.
But pharmacies on Arran will be open, albeit with alterations to their normal opening hours.
The opening times of Arran’s pharmacies on Monday May 31 will be: Arran Pharmacy, Brodick and Lamlash, 9am to 1pm and Whiting Bay, 11am to 1pm.
During the reduced hours, a pharmacist will be able to answer questions on choosing and using the correct medicine and provide advice on treating everyday ailments such as coughs, colds and hayfever.
NHS 24 also has a number of pharmacists who can answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111. In addition, NHS Inform has advice at www.nhsinform.scot.