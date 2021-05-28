Appeal expected over fish farm application refusal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

By Colin Smeeton

The Scottish Salmon Company is thought to be preparing to appeal a decision by North Ayrshire Council to reject an application for a salmon fish farm near Millstone Point on the north east coast of Arran.

The planning application was refused in March for contravening a number of strategic policies.





Planning officials said its impact would affect the appearance of the area and the quality of the water environment and the ‘special qualities’ of the National Scenic Area.

‘The proposal does not align with Scotland’s National Maritime Plan or the emerging Clyde Marine Plan. Any economic value is not considered significant to overcome these adverse effects,’ they added.

Any decisions can be appealed within three months of the date of the notice and will be considered by a reporter appointed by Scottish ministers.

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) has lodged an application to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) for a water use licence authorising controlled activities at, near or in connection with a marine pen fish farm at North Arran.





The controlled activities are described as, ‘the discharge to the water environment of fish excreta, uneaten food and other substances resulting from the operation of a new marine pen fish farm’.

This application for a new Controlled Activities Regulation (CAR) licence describes the proposal to install 10 x 120m circular cages in a 2 x 5 formation, 75m grid with a net depth of 10m.

It proposes a maximum biomass of 2,500t, a stocking density of 21.8134kg/m3 and the use of bath and in-feed medicines.

The application also states that, ‘the proposed site is also subject to a planning application, which will be in progress concurrently with this CAR application’.

The initial application, which was first made in August 2019, received widespread criticism and was the subject of a long campaign by environmental groups and residents in the area who opposed the establishing of a large fish farm in a National Scenic Area.

Working practices, environmental damage and fish health were also concerns which were voiced at public meetings and at a protests which attracted record numbers of people.

A further campaign, organised by Friends of Millstone Point, saw protesters camping at the proposed site for nearly two months to express their disapproval of the application.

The Arran Banner’s letters page was also filled, for months on end, with correspondence from those proffering their opinion on the matter.

Still, despite a very vocal opposition to the application, which received 397 objections and only 22 in support, the Scottish Salmon Company appears to be continuing with its plans for a fish farm in the north of Arran.

The company is Scotland’s second-largest salmon farmer and is owned by Faroese company Bakkafrost which is the third-largest fish farming company in the world.

The Scottish Salmon Company was approached for a comment but did not respond to the Arran Banner before it went press.