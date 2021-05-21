Jet-skier rescued off Corriegills shore

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A jet-skier had a lucky escape last week when he had to be rescued from the coast off Corriegills by a passing vessel and the Arran RNLI.

The emergency situation will be ingrained in the memory of the unlucky victim – and also as the first call-out for a member of the Arran crew.

The incident happened last Wednesday when the RNLI was alerted to a broken down jet ski with someone potentially in the water.





The RNLI crew made their way to Corriegills shore to locate the jet-ski driver but found on arrival that he had been helped out of the water by another boat.

The lifeboat crew took the jet-ski under tow and transferred the driver to their boat, making sure that he was stable, and then arranged to meet the coastguard at the slipway in Brodick.

The jet-skier’s parents were at the slipway to meet them and they took him into their care whilst the crew helped get the jet-ski out of the water.

Helm Mark Nelson said: ‘It was a glorious sunny evening, visibility was good and we found the casualty straight away, but he had been in the water for around 40 minutes and was starting to feel the cold when we got to him.





‘It goes to show that even though he was prepared to be out on the water and wearing a wetsuit and bouyancy aid, the sea is still cold, especially when you’ve been in it for any length of time.’

It was also a memorable evening for Richard Godfrey, who joined the RNLI crew last year during Covid restrictions, out on his first ‘shout’ .

He said: ‘ It was great to start putting the training into use for the first time. The rest of the crew were supportive as always and certainly kept me busy with the jobs during the rescue.

‘It was great to see that the casualty was prepared to be out at sea and that despite the incident he remained in high spirits.

‘The best feeling was being able to help someone whom you could relate to. I know how I would feel if I lost my craft like that and it could happen to anyone who uses our waters.

‘Getting him back to shore and the jet ski out of the water was a real sense of achievement.

‘I was delighted to see how others had responded and come to his aid before we arrived and had done such an excellent job. Ironically one of the rescuers turned out to be the daughter of one of the Arran RNLI crew.

‘For me the experience of making a positive difference whilst being supported by a great crew on my first shout made the wait and training worthwhile.’

Thankfully the jet-skier was unharmed and he expressed his gratitude to the lifeboat crew for their hard work and for saving his sinking jet-ski.