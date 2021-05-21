Historic Dutch sailing barge visits Brodick Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Eagled-eyed and early rising marine enthusiasts were treated to a rare glimpse early on Saturday morning of the 137-year-old Dutch sailing barge Volharding.

The 85-foot, authentic ketch rigged sailing barge made the flying visit to Brodick Bay at 7am after a two-day sail from Carlingford Lough on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The fully-restored vessel is part of a new venture, Crofters Cruises, by the owner of Crofters Restaurant in Brodick.





Crofters Cruises will offer those with a love for sailing, and traditional grassroots music and good food and drink, the opportunity to sail on Volharding during the summer season.

The idea is the brainchild of Dónal Boyle, who is passionate about sailing and who has offered similar experiences previously.

Ealana Boyle, project and operations executive of Crofters, said: ‘Crofters Cruises is inspired by a love of sailing, traditional grassroots music and good food and drink.

‘In 2019 we brought the full Crofters’ experience on board a tall ship, The Lady of Avenel, and Crofters Cruises was born.





‘Guests and crew will be able to enjoy day trips or, in fact, days of cruising, eating, drinking and live entertainment all based on a sustainable and circular business model supporting the local island economies and thus the Scottish economy with food and drink locally sourced and possibly even caught by our guests themselves in the Firth of Clyde.

‘As soon as we can, we’ll be offering day trips, overnight stays, week-long cruises, along with corporate training, team building and events – all combined with great food, drinks music and humour from us here at Crofters.’

Volharding, which translates to perseverance or persistence, is berthed at Ardrossan Marina where it will remain while it is being prepared for service and certification.

Undoubtedly Volharding will become a familiar sight on Arran and will help to promote the island’s rich and diverse food businesses while also offering visitors a unique Arran experience.