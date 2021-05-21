Bowling is back at Blackwaterfoot Bowls Club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Blackwaterfoot Bowls Club has reopened after almost a year of closure and has issued an open invitation for any players, young or old, experienced or beginner, to join them this season.

Play resumed at the club last Saturday with eight bowlers taking to the green for the first rink game of the season in sunny and dry conditions which were ideal for the first match in more than a year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There was much talk of rustiness and being out of practise but two enjoyable matches went ahead with two new members, a new set of bowls being broken in, and a close result in both matches.





Players agreed that it was good to be getting back to some kind of normality and relished being back on the green.

Rink games at Blackwaterfoot Bowling Club will again take place on Tuesday and Saturday afternoons at 2pm.

Club Secretary Ellen McMaster said: ‘Blackwaterfoot Bowls Club is reopening to visitors with some Covid-19 precautions in place.

‘Numbers are limited to four players per rink and we ask that social distancing is observed and that players sign and record their visit with a contact number, date and time.





‘Non-members can play for £3 per session; please place fee in the honesty box. To encourage new members and restart the club we have decided that the membership fee for this year only will be £10.

‘The club is keen for new members to join and beginner sessions can be arranged. Please contact me on 860423 for details.’

Blackwaterfoot Bowls Club has been in existence since 1980 and is the only carpeted rink on Arran. Coaching, own games and the loan of equipment can also be arranged by contacting the club.

As reported in last week’s Banner, Brodick Bowling Club has also resumed games and will be open each Monday and Wednesday at 7pm with rink games taking place at 2pm on Saturday.

Lamlash Bowling Club has resumed play and will be open each Monday at 2pm and Wednesday at 7pm.