Arran Sense of Scotland joins Alzheimer Scotland as its charity partner

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Arran’s internationally known soap and body care brand has chosen Alzheimer Scotland as its charity partner for 2021.

Arran Sense of Scotland will raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland while raising awareness of the charity’s work to help those living with dementia and support their friends, families, and carers.

The organisations will collaborate on some key events, including the charity’s annual Memory Walk series and a ‘summer of challenges’ for staff.





They will also take part in training to become Dementia Friends, as Arran Sense of Scotland moves towards a more dementia friendly business.

Part of the partnership will explore how Arran Sense of Scotland can support some of Alzheimer Scotland’s existing outdoor initiatives.

This includes its tipi project – woodland therapy which enables groups of people with dementia to come together in a tipi and take part in activities, learn new skills and discover the therapeutic benefit of nature.

Kevin Meechan, CEO of Arran Sense of Scotland, said: ‘When Alzheimer Scotland first approached us, we were, of course, keen to help however we could.





‘And as we explored more options for how we could work together, we discovered that our key philosophies are very much aligned.

‘As a brand, our purpose is to help people to create meaningful connections with nature, something that has also been shown to be very beneficial in the treatment and care of those living with dementia.

‘When we heard about the amazing tipi project, which promotes the benefits of immersing those with the condition in nature and the outdoors, as well all the other work this fantastic charity does, we decided that rather than support them on a one-off basis, we should make the commitment to appoint Alzheimer Scotland as our official charity partner.

‘Dementia is one of the biggest health crises of our time, one in three people will be diagnosed with some form of dementia in their lives.

‘Sadly, it is a cause that does and will continue to affect many of our staff, customers, and wider Arran community.

‘We want to help raise the profile of the tireless work being done in the community for those living with the disease and their families. We’re very excited to see what a difference we can make over the course of the next year.’

Arran Sense of Scotland aims to raise enough to expand Alzheimer Scotland’s network of dementia advisors over the next 12 months.

It will also supply hand sanitiser free of charge for some of the larger fundraising events across the year and will identify areas that can make its shops and offices more accommodating to those with cognitive impairments.

A range of best-selling Arran Sense of Scotland products will also be sold via Alzheimer Scotland’s webstore over the coming months and 50 per cent of retail saleswill be donated to the charity.