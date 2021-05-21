Arran Banner Golf – week 21, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday May 13, Summer Cup: 1 Willie Currie 75-10=65; 2 Scott Campbell 81-16=65; 3 Paul Jameson 77-10=67. Best scratch, Stuart Campbell 73. Magic twos, Alan Smith at 13th, Neil Young at 14th. Hole 4 drawn – rollover.

Sunday May 16, Jamieson Cup: 1 Ian Bremner 71-8=63; 2 Stuart McLaren 74-11=63; 3 William Skinner 82-19=63. Best scratch, Paul Cowan 70, BIH over Neil Young and Stuart Campbell. Magic twos, Ian Bremner at 17th, Paul Cowan and Alan Smith at 16th, Alan Campbell at 13th, Stuart Campbell at 5th. Hole 5 drawn. Winner, Stuart Campbell.





Fixtures: Sunday May 23, Scratch Cup and Handicap Sweep, noon draw. Thursday May 27, Summer Stableford. Make up own groups and see starter for times.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday April 18, British Legion 36 holes, 18 played. Bob McCrae 59+64=123; Matt Dobson 61+66=127; Jim Reid 64+68=132, ACB. Wednesday May 12, Summer Cup, 38 played. Alastair Dobson 69-8=61, ACB; Neil Duncan 89-28=61; George Hamilton 78-16=62. Scratch, Greg McCrae 68. Thursday May 13, McCarfrae Trophy, CCQ round 2, 22 played. Matt Keir 69; Greg McCrae 71; Gordon Hendry 71. Sweep, Tam McNab 74-14=60; Finlay Sillars 75-13=62; Matt Keir 69-6=63. Sunday May 16, McCarfrae Trophy, CCQ round 3. Ewan McKinnon 66; Greg McCrae 69; Matt Dobson 70; Matt Keir 70. Sweep, Graham Dobson 82-19=63; Finlay Sillars 77-13=64, ACB; Matt Dobson 70-6=64, ACB. Monday May 17, Club Championship round: 1 Ewan McKinnon beat Ian Shand, Alastair Dobson beat Frazer Barr, Gordon Hendry beat Tam McNab, Matt Dobson beat Alistair Hume, Greg McCrae beat Jimmy Armit, Bruce Jenkins beat Iain MacDonald, Fred Galbraith beat Matt Keir and Bob McCrae beat Finlay Sillars. Fixtures: Saturday May 22, Club Championship Finals, Ladies 2pm, Gents 3pm. Sunday May 23, Sweep.

Whiting Bay Golf Club





Sunday May 16, Gent’s Medal. A total of 18 played and scoring was reasonably good with 10 cards returned in the net 60s. Surprisingly though there were no magic twos recorded. 1 Stuart McGregor 14, 61; 2 David Brookens 12, 63, ACB; 3 Stan Rainey 11, 63, 4 Gus Macleod 12, 64. Gavin Mainds (7) returned the best scratch score of 71.

Fixtures: Wednesday May 19, Summer Trophy. Sunday May 23, Sweep. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and players should arrange their own groupings.

Arran Golfers Association

Friday May 14, AGA Seniors Crystal Bowl final. On a glorious evening for golf, Whiting Bay again came up short in the final of the ‘Crystal’, this time losing on their home patch to Machrie Bay.

The match was a close one though with never more than a two-hole margin in each game. In the opening game, Whiting Bay pair Gus MacLeod and Ronnie Mann lost by two holes on the final green to Machrie’s Campbell Laing and Alex Morrison-Cowan, while in the game behind, John Pennycott and Dougie Auld found themselves one down to Machrie pair Brian Sherwood and John Milesi on leaving the 17th green. Needless to say the match was played in the best of spirits, just as one would expect when so many island pals come together to enjoy their golf.

It’s the second runners up spot in a row for Whiting Bay, but many congratulations to the Machrie team on a fine performance. Many thanks to everyone involved at Whiting Bay Golf Club for hosting.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday May 11. Peter Sutton: 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 56; 2 Willie McNally 63; 3 Brian Sherwood 71. Magic twos, Alex Morrison-Cowan. Congratulations to Machrie Bay, Senior Bowl winners over Whiting Bay. The Machrie team was Campbell Laing, Alex Morrison-Cowan, John Milesi and Brian Sherwood.

Fixtures: Tuesday May 25, Gents Club Championship, first round, and Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm. Please let Brian know by Monday if you’re planning to play in the evening.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday May 12, Wednesday Medal: 1 A Smith 75-15=60; 2 R Logan 69-7=72, scratch; 3 G Andrew 72-9=63. Saturday May 1, Saturday Medal. 1 Q Oliver 86-27=59, BIH; 2 A Smith 75-16=59; 3 A McDonald 75-14=62. Scratch, A Napier 71. Highlight of the Saturday Medal was Alan Smith holing out in one at the 8th. He also had a two but still couldn’t overtake Quintin Oliver.

Fixtures: Saturdays May 22 and 29, Championship Qualifying. Wednesday May 26, Wednesday Medal. Arrange your own matches and adhere to current Covid regulations.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday may 13, Ladies CCQ2. Silver: 1 Alice Anderson 85-19=66, BIH; 2 Fiona Henderson 88-20=68; 3 Shona Weir 79-11=68. Bronze: 1 and medal winner, Carole Stewart 90-25=65; 2 Elizabeth Kelso 88-22=66; 3 Clare Buchanan 101-30=71. Magic twos, Shona Weir, Liz Kerr.

Sunday May 16, Gents CCQ1. 1st class: 1 S Black 72-10=62; 2 J Faulkner 74-9=65; 3 C Watson 73-7=66, BIH. Scratch, G Campbell 68. 2nd class: 1 and medal winner, B Sherwood 78-17=61; 2 A Kerr 75-13=62, BIH; 3 A Bannatyne 84-22=62, BIH. Magic twos, G Stewart, S Crawford.

Lamlash Golf Club

Ladies Section: Monday May 10, Josie Sanderson Trophy. Winner, June Richardson 37pts, runner up, Isobel Macdonald 36pts. Wednesday May 12, Ann Cook Tray (Medal 2). 1 Kate McAdam 76-17=59; 2 Sheena Murchie 76-15=61. Scratch, Kate and Sheena 76.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Fixture: Tuesday May 25, Gents club championship first round qualifier.

Winners of the 2021 AGA Seniors Crystal Bowl: Machrie Bay Golf Club, left to right, Alex Morrison-Cowan, John Milesi, Campbell Laing and Brian Sherwood. Photograph: David Brookens. No_B21Xgolf01

Brian Sherwood sinks one for Machrie on the ninth green during the AGA Seniors Crystal Bowl. Photograph: David Brookens. No_B21Xgolf02

For Whiting Bay, Dougie Auld readies himself for his drive from the 12th tee during the AGA Seniors Crystal Bowl. Photograph: David Brookens. No_B21Xgolf03

June Richardson, winner of the Josie Sanderson Trophy at Lamlash. No_B21Xgolf04

Alan Smith of Corrie celebrates a hole in one at the Corrie Saturday Medal. No_B21Xgolf05