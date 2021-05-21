Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 21, 2021
Saturday May 19, 2001
Lindsey Thomson of Brodick primary and Alasdair Lockhart of Lamlash primary became champion of champion swimmers at the primary school gala at Kinloch pool. 01_B21tweYAP01
With a general election less than four weeks away, Conservative and Unionist candidate Richard Wilkinson and his wife Anne visited Arran to meet some of their island supporters. 01_B21tweYAP02
Illia Price, whose premises caught fire and burned to the ground last week, has already secured temporary premises and is buying tools and equipment to return to business. 01_B21tweYAP03
Married at Lochranza Church by the Rev Elizabeth Watson were Lisa, daughter of Dr and Mrs Robert Cummings of Traquair, Peeblesshire, and David, elder son of Marc and Jeanette Head of Whiting Bay. 01_B21tweYAP04
The Milton Mountaineers, a group of blind climbers, enjoyed a visit to Arran. Led by local guides, the group climbed Goatfell, walked to the fallen rocks and enjoyed the path up Glen Rosa. 01_B21tweYAP05
Primary children cheer on their classmates at the primary school swimming gala last Wednesday. 01_B21tweYAP06