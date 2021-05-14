Strike Warrior exercise under way
The major multi-national military exercise Strike Warrior has seen a lot of naval activity in and around Arran this week.
One vessel seen in Brodick and Lamlash Bay was the multi-purpose frigate HNLMS Van Amstel of the Royal Netherlands Navy, which is named after Dutch captain Jan van Amstel – not the beer.
One of the largest military exercises of its kind in Europe, Strike Warrior 21 is UK-led and involves nine NATO and one non-NATO nations. It will continue until Thursday May 20.
The twice yearly Exercise Joint Warrior, or Strike Warrior as it is known for this time only, is linked directly with the NATO Military Training Exercise Programme and brings together all three UK Armed Forces – the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force – along with the other participating countries, to provide high quality training and improve joint operations between the UK and its allies.
Participants practice a wide range of capabilities across land, sea and air in co-ordinated joint operations with other allied nations, with the Carrier Strike Group being a key element on this occasion prior to the deployment of the HMS Queen Elizabeth Task Group.
The scenario of the exercise will mirror a broad range of crisis and conflict situations which could realistically be experienced in real-world operations.
Over the fortnight, participants are being faced with a period of increasing political and military tensions, along with a huge range of realistic military tasks including intelligence gathering and reconnaissance; anti-smuggling and counter-terrorism operations; humanitarian assistance and evacuation operations.
All units involved in the exercise are observing Covid-19 control measures, including a requirement for a 14-day quarantine before personnel can embark in the ships of the UK Carrier Strike Group. In addition, there will only be limited port visits by UK and allied units and then only for operational and logistical reasons.
The Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Van Amstel in Brodick Bay on Sunday. o1_B20frigate01