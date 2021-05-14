It’s OK to Ask campaign launched

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Scotland’s national health information service, NHS inform, is encouraging patients to ask questions about their care and treatment in a new campaign called It’s OK to Ask.

The campaign is designed to encourage conversations between patients and healthcare professionals so that patients can be better informed and make better decisions regarding their health.

NHS 24’s Head of Pharmacy, Dr John McAnaw, said: ‘It’s happened to us all – you come out of a healthcare appointment realising the questions you forgot to ask, or worrying over the questions you wanted to ask but didn’t.





‘This new campaign encourages a little bit of forward planning around what you’d like to know about your care from your healthcare professional. Before an appointment or discussion, take some time to think about what you’d like to know about your treatment.

‘Some handy questions are: What are the benefits of my treatment?; What are the risks of my treatment?; Are there other treatments I can try; What if I do nothing?

These kind of questions can help you feel more involved in decisions about your care, and give you confidence in following your healthcare plan. Your healthcare professional is happy to answer any questions you might have, as they know it’s better to have patients who are content and informed about their next steps, and simply by being more involved, you’ll be able to make better decisions for you about your own care.’

The It’s OK to Ask campaign is supported by NHS Scotland and will be featured on social media channels and radio broadcasts. Further information about the campaign can be found at www.nhsinform.scot/oktoask



