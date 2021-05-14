We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Things are looking up on Arran of that there is no doubt.

Next week will bring big changes to island life on many fronts. Starting on Monday pubs, hotels and restaurants can really get their season into full swing by being able to operate, almost, as normal. There will be lots of family reunions too.

Then Tuesday should see the return of the MV Isle of Arran to the Ardrossan to Brodick route after missing the first three weeks of the summer timetable.





This really has been a bitter blow given that its redeployment led to cancelled bookings which were a huge hit, estimated at £500,000 for island businesses, at a time when the tourist trade was just getting back to its feet.

Given the promises made this week it will be a real slap in the face to the island, and its fragile economy, if CalMac fails to get it back into service on the Arran route.

And the good news doesn’t stop there. Next Saturday will see all over 18s on Arran receive their first Covid vaccine jab, which means the entire adult population on the island will have received at least one protective dose – and all over 50s will have had both.

This is a tremendous achievement and has only been possible by the hard work and dedication of the Arran Medical Group and the entire health and social care partnership team on the island.





So good news all round, but let’s not get too carried away, we are not completely out of the woods yet.