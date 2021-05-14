Co-op boost for Dan on walk round Britain
Daniel McNeil was on Arran last weekend on the latest leg of his walk around Britain.
Dan is walking the coast of Britain to raise funds for the SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.
He started his walk on March 15 in Dalbeattie, walking clockwise around the coast, a distance of 11,000-plus miles in 553 days.
While on Arran he popped into the Big Co-op in Brodick to collect a £200 donation for the SSAFA and manager Liz Mclean also help him out with snacks and water for his journey.
SSAFA provides practical, financial and emotional support for service personnel, veterans and their families.
Dan explained why he was undertaking the walk. He said: ‘I served in 19 regiment royal artillery. Since returning to civilian life it has been tough for me dealing with chronic pain, depression and anxiety.
‘SSAFA came and helped with my bills and lifted a weight off my shoulders and I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done. It is also a personal journey as I was struggling with mental health issues.
‘Lockdown has really challenged my mental health especially not having a job and a decent routine.
‘One day it came to me to start a walk around the coastline of Britain to help those who are struggling with civilian life. I’ve sold everything I own, all my materialistic things and I hope to have some amazing experiences ahead!’
He has already raised nearly £2,000 of his £10,000 target and anyone who wishes to donate can do so at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danwalksuk