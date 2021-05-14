Arran Banner letters – week 20, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Thoughtless actions

Sir,

So, there’s this pair of oyster catchers nesting on the beach above the high water mark. A couple see the bird sitting on her eggs and walk her off the nest, take a picture of the eggs and then stand over it (while the eggs cool down) so they can send an instagram message … the nesting bird is getting desperate – as if there were not enough other dangers mitigating against her bringing her brood off.





Come on visitors, have a thought to what you are doing. It seems that the more sophisticated we get with our technology, the more selfish and stupid we become with our behaviour. It’s hard enough bringing off a brood of chicks with all the natural predators around so we really don’t need people like this.

Yours,

Rory Cowan

Kildonan





Ferry service reform

Copy of letter sent to Kenneth Gibson MSP

Sir,

Congratulations on your re-election, and I hope you will be going out with all guns blazing to persuade your government to completely reform the ferry service to the Scottish islands.

Good men and good skippers are providing a very poor service because of the incompetence of CMAL and your government which by under investment has produced a fleet of old and failing vessels.

Fiasco is too weak a word. This nationalised service is not fit for purpose and if the SNP does not address the problem in a radical way now, not in a few years time, you will completely lose the support of island people.

Admitting that a larger number of smaller vessels could be the answer would be the start of a rethink for a nationalised service but if it costs the government too much then you will have to consider proper competition for the service.

Yours,

John Cruickshank,

Whiting Bay.

Family reunions welcomed

Sir,

Age Scotland welcomes the easing of lockdown restrictions, with indoor visits and overnight stays meaning families across Scotland can finally meet again.

This news will be warmly welcomed by millions of families across Scotland, especially those who have been cut off from their loved ones for the best part of a year.

After many long and difficult months, I’m sure there will be many tears of joy when families are finally able to reunite.

While outdoor meetings are already permitted, they aren’t feasible for those who live too far away for a day trip or many people with health conditions.

Relaxing restrictions on overnight visits means hundreds of thousands of people will now be able to travel to meet their friends and relatives again.

We’ve heard from numerous older people who desperately miss their families, and grandparents who haven’t even met a new grandchild yet.

While phone and video calls can be a lifeline, they are no substitute for meeting in person and hugging children and grandchildren.

While we’re not yet out of the woods, this is an important step on the road back to normality.

The last year has taken a huge toll on many older people’s mental health and well-being, with soaring levels of loneliness and isolation.

Now that infections are falling, and most older people are fully vaccinated, they can now have the confidence to start to pick up their lives again.

Any older person can call the Age Scotland Friendship Line on 0800 12 44 222 for advice or a chat, weekdays between 9am and 5pm.

Yours,

Brian Sloan,

Chief executive of Age Scotland,

Edinburgh.