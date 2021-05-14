Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 20, 2021
Saturday May 12, 2001
One of the most extensive hill fires ever seen on Arran has been burning for more than three days. Additional firefighters and appliances have been brought to the island with firemen fighting on fronts up to five miles. 01_B20TYAX01
Glorious weather made last weekend’s holiday into a busy one. The queue for the ferry extended from the pier, around the pier office, over the wooden bridge ending almost in front of the Co-op. 01_B20TYAX02
At 3am on Thursday morning, the wooden building at Cladach, in which Ilia Price ran her business IP Engraving, caught fire and quickly burned to the ground. The cause of the fire is not known. 01_B20TYAX03
More than 20 visitors from Iceland, Estonia and Ireland spent the week on Arran as guests of Arran Textiles to share knowledge and experience on a three-year joint programme about rural learning. 01_B20TYAX04
Lamlash and Brodick Kiscadale teams before last week’s final which was won by Lamlash. Left to right, back row, Sheena Murchie, Linda Johnstone, Ann MacVicar, Elma Bayne, Liz Paul and Jan Beattie. Front row: Margaret Bryce, Ellie Jones, Jillian Plenderleith and Yvonne Brothers. 01_B20TYAX05
Children from New Monklands Primary School visited the Arran Banner last week. They also enjoyed abseiling, gorge walking and a number of activities during their week’s stay. 01_B20TYAX06
A new purpose-built shop at Duchess Court in Brodick will replace the current Creelers fish van and provide Arran residents with fresh fish. Showing off their wares are Simon Robertson, Ben Peacock, Joanne Kingsbury and John Malpas. 01_B20TYAX07