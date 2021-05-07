Zoom talks at mountain festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Mountain Festival 2021 is good to go, albeit very much adapted to be compliant with government Covid requirements.

This is all despite restrictions still affecting events on Arran and in spite of new ferry disruptions and reduced capacities.

Booking lines for the walks programme, to be held over the weekend of May 14 to May 17, are nearly sold out already.





However another walk has been added, and the coached mountain running sessions have been confirmed. Three levels are on offer depending on previous experience.

So whether people are seasoned hill runners or just want to try it out under professional guidance, there is a course to suit.

The social gatherings, so much a part of previous mountain festivals, are not yet possible, of course, but in their place there are three Zoom events: on Friday evening Kate Sampson of NTS Arran Ranger Service will present ‘The Glen Rosa Project, rewilding Arran’s uplands’; and on Saturday and Sunday evenings there will be selections of short films from the BMC Women in Adventure film competition, followed by discussions, and feedback from each day’s walks.

All the festival participants will be invited but these virtual events are open to all who are interested; see the website for how to be sent a link.





New to this year’s festival are guided mountain bike rides partnered by Ride Arran (https://www.facebook.com/RideArran/).

Morning or afternoon sessions of a couple of hours through Arran’s wonderful landscapes are available, catering for novices, intermediate riders, or advanced riders. Check out http://www.arranmountainfestival.co.uk/ for details of all these walks, rides, runs and events.

The Arran Mountain Festival organising group has been encouraged by the enthusiastic response to the 2021 programme, and grateful again for the continuing support given by volunteers, local organisations and walk leaders who have come together to ensure Arran does not lose another year of the Festival to Covid.

Please note the Scottish Government guidelines for visitors to the islands which recommend two lateral flow tests before travel.

Robin Barnden