David takes the honours in AGA Spring Handicap
Whiting Bay golfer David Morrison won the fiercely but amicably contested Arran Golfers Association (AGA) Spring Handicap which got under way over the weekend after last year’s cancellation.
The competition saw 52 golfers battling it out in fair weather at Brodick Golf Club on Sunday May 2, in what is one of Arran’s most popular events in the golfing calendar.
The other two big winners on the day were John Beattie of Brodick who won the JC Reid (Seniors) Trophy with Ewan McKinnon, who is currently in great form, the scratch winner.
Top results: Division 1: David Morrison (Whiting Bay) 71-11=60; Ewan McKinnon (Brodick) 64+1=65, ACB; Ross Traill (Shiskine) 72-7=65. Division 2: John Beattie (Brodick) 85-24=61; Jim Reid (Brodick) 80-18=62; George Hamilton (Brodick) 80-16=64.
Thomson Cup Matchplay draw: Alistair Hume v Jimmy Armit; Jim Reid v Babbies MacNeil; Ross Traill v Bob McCrae and George Hamilton v David Morrison. Matches to be played by Sunday June 6.
An AGA spokesman said: ‘ The AGA thanks Whiting Bay Golf Club and Brodick Golf Club for the fantastic help over the weekend in hosting competitions. Greenkeepers, committee members, catering staff, volunteers and helpers, you know who you are. And, of course, to all the other clubs for their help.
‘Machrie Bay is handing on the baton to Lochranza and we wish them every success in their two-year term. If all the clubs treat an AGA fixture as one of their own, this will help the smooth running of the AGA, no matter who is running it.’
Friday April 30, Seniors Bowl at Whiting Bay. Shiskine beat Lamlash in the first match.
The other two matches were decided by the toss of a coin due to fading light after being tied, playing 18 holes. Machrie Bay beat Lochranza Castle, Brodick beat Corrie.
AGA fixtures: Friday May 7, Seniors Bowl semis, 5pm sharp. Friday May 14, Seniors Bowl final, both at Whiting Bay Golf Club.
Saturday June 19, Hope Cup at Lamlash Golf Club first round. Saturday June 26, Hope Cup semi-final and final. Draw: Shiskine v Machrie, winners play Lamlash. Whiting Bay v Corrie, Brodick v Lochranza. Champion of Champions at Shiskine Golf Club, Corrie v Whiting Bay, Lochranza v Shiskine, Brodick v champion, Machrie v Lamlash. Tuesday May 18, AGA Junior Strokeplay at 5pm at Brodick Golf Club.