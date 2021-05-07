Arran Banner golf – week 19

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

Sunday April 25, ALGU Island Championship at Corrie Golf Club. The final of the Island Championship was played between Ann May and Sheena Murchie. The weather was glorious sunshine with quite a stiff breeze. Corrie Golf Course was very well presented and the greens fast. The first two holes were drawn, but Ann gradually began to find her form and win more holes, Sheena fought back, but Ann May won 5 and 4.

Saturday May 1, Flockhart Competition at Shiskine Golf Club. A total of 24 ladies participated in this competition and while there was quite a stiff wind, thankfully the rain stayed north of Brodick side to everyone’s relief. The winner was Jerry Arthur with a score of 61, 25. BIH from Madeleine McLaren and scratch by Ann May 75. The course was in excellent condition and the greens especially fast for this time of year.





Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday April 28, The Richard Parfitt Memorial Stableford. A total of 26 played in this popular early season Stableford. Conditions were fine if chilly and scoring was decent with the top 16 cards returned scoring 30 points or better. John Pennycott bettered that figure by 10 points to successfully defend the trophy he won last year and beat Dave Hackett, himself on a decent run of form just now, by two points. 1. John Pennycott 14, 40pts, 2. Dave Hackett 13, 38. 3. Graeme Crichton 14, 37, ACB, 4. Nicol Auld 4, 37, ACB. Magic twos David Blair at 7th, Neil McKechnie at 14th, Stan Rainey at 16th, and David Blair, Graeme Crichton and Stan Rainey at 17th.

At the AGA Spring Handicap, see back page, once again a Whiting Bay member came out on top. Following Kevin Macaleney’s winning score of 57 at Whiting Bay in 2019, David Morrison won at Brodick with an equally (at least) impressive net 60 against a par of 65 to win by one shot in a field of 52 island golfers.

All present agreed the course was in superb condition and thanks go to Brodick Golf Club and its greenkeeping staff for that, to the clubhouse and staff for the warm welcome and catering and finally to the AGA for organising this popular event with its usual efficiency.





Fixtures: Sunday May 9, The Eric Wood Stableford. Wednesday May 12, Summer Trophy. Friday May 14, AGA Seniors Bowl, WBGC 4.30pm. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and players should arrange their own groupings.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday April 28. 1. D Logan 72-11=61, 2. P Moran 84-21=63, 3. G Andrew 72-9=63. A substantial Magic twos pot was won by Graham Andrew. Saturday May 1, 1. A Girvan 81-22=59 BIH, 2. A Smith 74-15=59, 3. D Logan 72-11=61, scratch.

Fixtures: Saturday May 8, 18-hole Medal. Wednesday May 12, 18-hole Medal. Please arrange your own pairings and adhere to current Covid regulations.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday April 27, Peter Sutton. 1. Brian Sherwood 61, 2. Hamish Bannatyne 65, BIH, 3. Reuben Betley 65. Magic twos, Hamish Bannatyne. Saturday May 1, Hugh Steel Cup. 1. John Pennycott 30, 2. Quinten Oliver 30.5, 3. Ron Woods 32.

Fixtures: Tuesday May 11, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee-off 12.30pm and 5.30pm. Anyone playing in the evening is asked to contact Brian before Monday.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday April 29, Ladies Rock Plate. 1. Alice Anderson and Clare Buchanan 30+30=60pts, 2. Carole Stewart and Isobel McDonald 27+27=54pts, 3. Jenni Turnbull and Elizabeth Kelso 26+25=51pts. Magic twos, Shona Weir. Gents Rock Plate. 1. B Sherwood and P King 28+27=55pts, 2. H Bannatyne and B Paton 27+26=53pts, 3. John Salton and T Ellis 26+25=51pts. Magic twos, Roy Weir, Hamish Bannatyne, Brian Sherwood, Tony Ellis. Sunday May 2, Gents Sunday Stableford. 1. W McNally 28pts, 2. S Kerr 27pts, 3. D Tod 26pts.

Lamlash Golf Club

Ladies section: Wednesday April 28, Stroke 1. 1. Kate MaAdam 81-17=64 BIH, 2. Elizabeth Sinclair 86-22=64 BIH, 3. June Richardson 90-26=64. Scratch Sheena Murchie 80.

Thursday April 29, Summer Cup. 1. Norrie MacIntyre 72-10=62, 2. Scott Campbell 81-16=65, 3. Stuart Campbell 72-5=67, 4. Paul Jameson 77-10=67, BIH. Best scratch, Dougie Macfarlane 69. Magic twos, Norrie MacIntyre at 4th, Jack McNally at 5th,

Stuart Campbell at 16th, Willie Currie at 13th. Hole 13 drawn, winner, Willie Currie.

Fixtures: Sunday May 9, Hamilton Bowl (Bogey), noon draw. Thursday May 13, Summer Cup. Make up own groups and see starter for times.

Brian Sherwood presents John Pennycott with the Hugh Steel Cup which took place at Machrie Bay Golf Club. No_B19GolfW01

Ann May, winner of the ALGU Island Championship at Corrie. No_B19GolfW02

Sheena Murchie was the runner up in ALGU Island Championship at Corrie. No_B19GolfW03

Jerry Arthur with her trophy from the Flockhart Competition at Shiskine. No_B19GolfW04

ALGU winners with their trophies, l to r, Ann May, winner of the Drumadoon Tray, Island Champion, Isabel McDonald, winner of the Cir Mhor competition, Sheena Murchie, runner up Island Championship, Jerry Arthur, Flockhart competition winner, and Madeleine McLaren, best inner half in the Flockhart competition. No_B19GolfW05

Clare Buchanan and Alice Anderson, Shiskine Golf Club winners of the Ladies Rock Plate. No_B19GolfW06