Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 19, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Saturday May 5, 2001
New gabion walls are being installed as sea defences in Whiting Bay. This JCB was preparing the area below the road at the bottom of Arnhall Drive. 01_B18tweYAx01
Marion Gentleman of Lochranza retired last week after almost 10 years as a district nurse. Celebrating with her are, left to right, Nancy Cannon, Moira Miller, Carol Ribbeck, Cathie McNee, Marion (seated), Janet Campbell, Charlotte Weir, Vera Ransome, Julie Graham, Jan McGregor, Philomena Campbell, Alison Dick, Isobel MacDonald, Liz McGinnes and Alastair Grassie. 01_B18tweYAx02
Opening day at Brodick Bowling Club where the president’s wife, Margaret Griffin, bowled the first wood of the season in glorious sunshine. 01_B18tweYAx03
Isa Wilson and Bob Bell receive honorary membership certificates for their long service to Brodick Bowling Club which were presented by club president David Griffin. 01_B18tweYAx04
Euan Rogerson takes to the air to win a line-out ball for Arran in last Saturday’s rugby match against Greenock at Ormidale Park. 01_B18tweYAx05
Michael Marx wowed a packed PHT last Friday night with his amazing Elvis Presley impersonation. With his sequinned white suit, bell bottoms, brylcreem and sideburns he looked the part. 01_B18tweYAx06