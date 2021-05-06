Announcements – May 7, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
DEATH
Craig – John Alister. Peacefully, at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Saturday 1st May 2021, John Alister of Hazelwood, Imachar, aged 74 years. Much loved husband, father and grandfather. Due to current restrictions, the funeral on Friday 14th May is private. The cortege will pass through Lochranza at 11.30am, towards Pirnmill and then Shiskine Cemetery, via the Roden. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ArCaS or the Arran Hospital Supporters League.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
ALLAN – Colin. Audrey and family wish to send huge thanks to all carers who have looked after Colin for over 15 years. Special thanks to the ‘long service’ ones, Gary, Maggie and Alistair. We could not have asked for better care from all. Thanks to Drs., district nurses, staff at Shiskine Surgery, Eleanor for the lovely flowers and Clair Hendry and staff for professional and respectful funeral care.