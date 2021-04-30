Volunteers mobilise to save Whiting Bay putting green

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Volunteers have stepped in to try and help save the shorefront putting green in Whiting Bay.

In their first event since the start of the pandemic, Whiting Bay and Districts Improvements Association organised a socially-distanced work party to reinforce and improve the sea defences at the putting green in the centre of the village.

This area of the coastline suffered extensive damage from the ‘Beast from the East’ storms a few years ago and the rock armour that was installed along the most vulnerable points last year, thanks to the generous support of Armitage Groundworks, has played a vital part in protecting the coastline.





There is still concern, however, that high storm tides could still penetrate and weaken the defences by sucking out smaller stones, gravel and soil from between and behind the rock armour. To prevent this from occurring, last Sunday, a team of volunteers – with their own gardening gloves, spades and buckets, and remarkable vigour on a hot afternoon – made a considerable difference to the line of defence by filling the gaps between the large rocks with stones, with shingle and topping it with sand and soil as a foundation which will subsequently be planted with salt tolerant plants and shrubs. These are being nurtured by several group members who are growing marram grass, rugosa roses and other plants for transplanting as the season progresses.

A spokesman for the association described the action as a small local attempt to protect an important village resource. The plan to reinforce the rock armour is experimental and the approach will be monitored by the group to gauge its effectiveness, especially during the winter. If storm damage continues to erode this shoreline in coming years more radical action will be required.

The environmental work will continue on this specific area of sea defence every Sunday afternoon throughout May from 2pm to 3pm and volunteers are invited to go along to help contribute to the efforts. Social distancing rules will apply and volunteers are requested to take along their own gloves, buckets, spades and to dress appropriately for the weather.



