Nicola is ready for new flat season after tough winter

Two wins sees Arran jockey set for starters orders

Arran jockey Nicola Currie is off to a flyer as the 2021 flat racing season gets underway.

She has had two winners in the last week and now has now notched up 175 winning rides since turning professional in 2017.





The 1000 and 2000 Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend are seen by many as the official start of the flat season and Nicola, a professional jockey based at Lambourn, is ready for the off.

She is no longer the stable jockey for Jamie Osborne because, as she knew would happen, his daughter Saffie has taken that on.

Nicola has found it has been harder over the winter months to get good rides partly because a jockey can only attend one race meeting a day since Covid and there are a lot of jockeys fighting for the rides, mainly on the all-weather tracks.

Nicola was born and brought up in Shiskine where her family still live.





Her gran Margie Currie told the Banner: ‘It’s always tougher for those who don’t have a trainer family behind them. However, she is riding out for as many different trainers as she can including George Baker, who loves Arran, and George Boughey in Newmarket, a promising young trainer.’

On Tuesday April 20 she won for trainer Boughey on two-year-old Navello at Wolverhampton at odds of 100/30 and again this Tuesday on the same horse at Britghton when its odds had been cut to 2/1.

Nicola, who is sponsored by BetVictor for which she also writes a blog, is still undergoing physio since a back injury some time ago but has a gym in her garage with a running machine and an equicizer, as riding fitness is very different from other sports.

Margie added: ‘She is currently building up new connections and looking ahead and hoping for a busy flat season.

‘It’s a tough life but she enjoys it. It’s full of ups and downs as in any professional sport and takes a strong personality to keep looking ahead.’

Nicola had her first race in 2013 as an apprentice, and had her first win in December 2016.

Her best season so far was 2018-19 when she had 82 wins from 795 rides and has been among the top 10 female jockeys in Britain.