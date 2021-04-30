Making full use of outdoors at Lamlash primary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

Children always love being outdoors and over the pandemic this has never been more important.

Lamlash Primary School have a huge amount of outdoor space but it has not been fully utilised…until now.





They are putting a huge effort into the developing the outdoor area at the school, including a covered outdoor classroom, which doubles as play equipment, a trim trail, a vegetable garden with other spaces under development.

Principal teacher Lucy Marriott said: ‘We have been giving a lot of thought to the health and wellbeing of the children and during the pandemic have given a lot more thought to our outdoor space. We have lots of land here, but it was really under utilised.

‘We’ve recently had a new trim trail added to our playground as well as outdoor seating and tyres to become a range of different and exciting learning – and playing – opportunities for our children.

‘We’ve had lots of support from various businesses on the island and have some even bigger plans for the rest of this term.’





That has included a £500 donation from the Co-op to create a sensory garden and they have had great support from Gavin Mutch at Cladach Sawmill, Alastair MacKenzie at MacKenzie Logs and the major building firms on the island.

Future plans include a vegetable and herb garden in raised beds, a bug hotel and a quiet woodland spot on an area of ground which is presently muddy in wet weather. The outside areas will also be used by the early years classes next door in the high school.

P6/7 class teacher Vicky Macdonald added: ‘We want to get the children involved in the design and engineering of the areas we are creating, so everyone can get exactly what they want.

‘The backing of businesses on the island has been outstanding and we can’t thank them enough.’