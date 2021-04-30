Girl rescued after being swept out to sea in inflatable toy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

A girl in an inflatable dingy had to be rescued by a lifeboat after being swept out to see last weekend.

The dangerous situation unfolded after a 999 call was received by the coastguard just before 1.30pm on Saturday April 24 reporting a child being swept out to sea on an inflatable toy.

Arran Lifeboat’s volunteer crew’s pagers sounded at 1.55pm on Saturday and the crew assembled in Lamlash covering the 19 miles to Blackwaterfoot in a little over 30 minutes.





Campbeltown Lifeboat and Rescue 199 coastguard helicopter had also been tasked and the Campbeltown Lifeboat had taken the girl aboard safely.

The Arran crew then transferred the girl and inflatable dingy back to shore where they were taken into the care of the Arran coastguard. The crew returned to Lamlash and the lifeboat was made ready for service again.

An Arran RNLI spokeswoman said: ‘With lockdown rules beginning to lift, and hopefully some fair weather ahead, I’m sure many of you will be planning a trip to one of our beautiful beaches – we’re spoiled for choice here on Arran!

‘Given our island home, it’s to be expected that many of us enjoy leisure activities on our seas and around our coastline.





‘The RNLI has a whole range of advice and guidance on staying safe at sea, from sailing to paddle boarding and everything in between. You can find out more at rnli.org.uk/safety’

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman added: ‘Please remember that inflatable boats and toys can be great fun in the swimming pool but are not recommended for use at the seaside as they can easily be blown out to sea.

‘If people do find themselves being swept out to sea, stay with the boat or toy and shout for help, waving arms if possible. If you see someone in difficulty at the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’

The Arran and Campbeltown lifeboats engaged in the rescue off Blackwaterfoot with the rescue helicopter. Photo Neil Arthur NO_B18rescue01