Coastal Way features in iconic trails book

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Book review

A new book features the Arran Coastal Way among 25 of the most iconic long-distance trails in the UK.

Vertebrate Publishing, which specialises in outdoor books and guides, has just produced Big Trails: Great Britain & Ireland Volume 2, a guide to long-distance trails in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and the Channel Islands.





The book is designed to inspire big adventures, providing everything you need to plan and explore further, including a general overview of the trails, specific technical information, overview mapping, stunning photography and a uniquely devised Jones-Ross formula which calculates custom itineraries according to the speed you’d like to complete the trail, whether that be walking, trekking, fastpacking or running.

The 103km Arran Coastal Way is the first walk featured in the book. The walk, which encircles the island, is said to offer ‘a little of everything’.

‘From mossy paths through bluebell-rich woods and strolls along the beach to scrambles over boulders and tricksy, gorsy paths, as well as the occasional country road and the opportunity to climb Goatfell, a corbett and the island’s highest mountain.

‘The path is waymarked with a distinctive gannet symbol; gannets frequently swoop over the island on fishing excursions from their colony on the rocky Ailsa Craig,’ the book adds.





The other routes featured in the book comprise more of the best trails in Great Britain and Ireland.

From some of Wales’ best views on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and the magnificent moorlands of the Two Moors Way (Devon Coast to Coast) in South-West England, to Scotland’s wild moors on the Southern Upland Way and over high cliffs on Ireland’s Burren Way.

In the shadows of Lakeland peaks on the Cumbria Way and around five islands on the Channel Island Way, the book incorporates the highlights of Great Britain and Ireland, from its centre to its outermost edges.

It is the third book in the Big Trails guidebook series from Vertebrate Publishing, the others covering the UK and Europe. They have also published Scottish Island Bagging and Great British Bike Rides.

Big Trails: Great Britain & Ireland Volume 2, edited by Kathy Rogers and Stephen Ross, is out now with an RRP of £20.