Bookings still open for mountain festival
Booking lines are still open for the Arran Mountain Festival which is to be staged next month.
It is one of the few events which is going ahead this summer despite the easing of Covid restrictions as it all being held outdoors.
This year’s event is being held from Friday May 14 to Monday May 17 and is offering a slightly amended schedule, but, as one of the organisers said: ‘We know what you will enjoy everything that we have to offer and the stunning Arran mountains will more than make up for any changes.
‘We’re also delighted to confirm that we will be running guided mountain bike sessions courtesy of Ride Arran MTB Guiding. After the disappointment of last year, it’s great to be bringing something brand new to the 2021 event.’
All of the events are listed on the website at www.arranmountainfestival.co.uk and there is something to suit all abilities and levels of experience.