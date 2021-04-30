Arran Banner Letters – week 18, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Most prestigious ferry

Sir,

I read the Arran Ferry Action Group’s (AFAG) letter with interest because a few years ago when the new Brodick terminal was opened, I wrote to our MSP to point out many of the points now raised.

I was told quite perfunctorily that ‘did I not realise that the new terminal had been bestowed with a most prestigious award?’ – nothing else. As if that answered the question.





Well it would seem that the Brodick terminal fiasco was merely a warm up for the Glen Sannox one – so I have to say I am really looking forward to seeing the ‘most prestigious award’ they have in store for that! Maybe it could be a brand new properly sized ferry fit for purpose – don’t bother with the glass case, we’ll use it straight away.

Yours,

Rory Cowan

Kildonan

Lack of resilience





Sir,

Checking the CalMac website for availability for car bookings from Brodick to Ardrossan, from May 3 to May 17, shows no availability for cars. This shows how the problems with the MV Loch Seaforth lays bare the lack of resilience in the CalMac network.

In October last year, when the Loch Seaforth was undergoing her annual overhaul and freight traffic was backing up in Ullapool, the Western Isles Council implored CalMac to investigate the leasing of the MV Pentalina from Pentland Ferries as relief. Suffice it to say nothing came of this suggestion.

The cynical among us might say that CalMac is reluctant to make use of the MV Pentalina, which successfully serviced the Orkney – Gills Bay route from 2008, because in all likelihood it would be a success.

This would lay bare the folly of the Transport Scotland/CalMac ferry procurement process which looks to deliver two over-specified ferries costing in excess of £200m at some time in the distant future. The replacement for the Pentalina, the MV Alfred (94 cars or equivalent and 430 passengers) was procured without cost to the taxpayer, for £15m and a delivery time of two years.

When will travelling islanders wake up to the fact that their interests are secondary to the machinations of politicians and other vested interests.

Yours,

Douglas Graham

Whiting Bay

Puppy smuggling legislation

Sir,

For more than six years, Dogs Trust has been working to expose the cruel puppy smuggling trade. As members of Dogs Trust’s parliamentary Puppy Smuggling Taskforce, we have written to the Government calling for urgent action to stop the illegal importation of dogs into the UK. Almost 50 MPs have signed this letter, including Patricia Gibson, MP for North Ayrshire and Arran.

Through their first four undercover investigations and the establishment of the Puppy Pilot scheme, Dogs Trust have found evidence of:

Puppies bred in horrific conditions;

Heavily pregnant females being illegally brought into the UK to allow dealers to dupe buyers into buying ‘UK bred’ puppies;

Long journeys from Central and Eastern Europe;

No food, insufficient water, no exercise and no toilet breaks;

Ineffective border controls and enforcement of Pet Travel Scheme at UK ports;

Lack of sufficient penalties to deter the illegal trade.

The findings in their fifth report, Puppy smuggling: puppies still paying as government delays, launched December 2020, are a glaring reminder that action is needed not only to end the suffering of puppies, but also to protect the unsuspecting buyers that are inadvertently fuelling the trade.

The investigation looked at adverts for breeds amongst those most intercepted on entry to the UK from Central and Eastern Europe and cared for on the Puppy Pilot in the last two years. The findings revealed that 29 per cent of these adverts in England were for imported puppies; 14 per cent of all adverts reviewed across Great Britain were for imported puppies and 18 per cent of these were confirmed by their seller as being under the legal minimum 15 weeks of age for entry into the UK.

Since the launch of the Puppy Pilot scheme in December 2015, more than 1,500 illegally imported puppies have been rescued and rehabilitated by Dogs Trust, with a street value of over £3 million (if sold at today’s inflated prices by their dealers).

Until the government acts, many more puppies and adult dogs will suffer at the hands of the criminals involved in this trade. We urge the government to take action and introduce legislation to put a stop to the illegal importation of dogs into Great Britain.

Yours,

Dr Neil Hudson, MP FRCVS, Dogs Trust.