Bench made from Arran wood gifted to castle
A new bench made on Arran from wood grown and processed on the island has been donated to Brodick Castle and Country Park.
This bench, currently located near the ponds below the walled garden, also has a design, which is registered, is inspired by ’A’ for Arran.
It was made from Arran-grown Douglas fir by local craftsman John Connell from Kildonan, who not only wanted to create a sustainable product, but was keen to support the Arran Ranger Service’s native woodland revival project on the Goatfell property.
He developed the idea of making and selling sustainable benches using Arran timber, with a portion of the sale of every bench donated to the Glen Rosa habitat revival project. The Arran bench donations will be used to help plant new trees, thus completing the cycle.
By commissioning an Arran bench, you are also supporting sustainable small local businesses – John’s own woodworking business and Woodside Arran CIC’s small-scale sawmilling operation, where the timber is processed.
The Arran bench is a unique, environmentally-friendly and ethical alternative to mass-produced garden benches with a sizeable carbon-footprint, as they are often manufactured cheaply overseas and potentially made from unsustainable timber sources.
A spokeswoman for the Arran Ranger Service said: ‘Thank you John for your generous support.’