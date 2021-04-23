Summer flower show cancelled
The latest casualty of the summer events is the Arran Horticultural Society summer show planned for August.
The committee decided last week that it would be unable to proceed.
It is the second time the show has been cancelled along with the popular spring flower and bulb show which has also been hit twice by the pandemic and is usually held in March or April.
The society has been using its Facebook page to show photos of some of the stunning flower entries and artworks which would have been displayed at the show.
The Arran SWI Federation also confirmed this week that its show would not go ahead in August after the Farmers’ Show was cancelled, as reported in last week’s Banner.
Brodick Highland Games and the special events at the Arran Heritage Museum have also been cancelled.