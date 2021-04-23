Running daily for charity
Charlie Adamson has been running 10k a day, as well as a gruelling 100 sit up and 100 push ups, to raise funds for MND Scotland.
He has done this in all weather, usually in his home village of Lamlash, and has continued while working offshore. So far he has raised more than £2,000 and has seven days left to go.
MND Scotland is the leading charity in Scotland providing care and support to people affected by Motor Neurone Disease, as well as funding vital research into finding a cure.
In the past he and his wife Pauline have fundraised for the local cat charity and held a tea party for CLIC Sargent.
Charlie’s official fundraising page is at:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charles-adamson