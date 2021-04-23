Merkland Forest path closed for roadworks
Forestry and Land Scotland advises that there will be upcoming engineering works at Merkland Forest scheduled to start on Monday May 3 and which should be complete by Friday October 8.
The track through the forest from Maol Donn to Corrie will be closed for forest road building and associated tree felling during this time.
Another new road will be built across the Goatfell path, which will stay open but access will be managed during construction.
Signs and maps showing alternative routes will be placed at specific points approximately a week before any works commence.