Giant artworks thrill for youngsters at castle
By Hugh Boag
Four children had the thrill of seeing their artworks projected onto Brodick Castle last Friday night during a spectacular display.
Organised by the Arran Arts Heritage Trail the drawings were beamed on to the castle as the children and their parents looked on in awe. Other artworks by Arran based artists from the past were also displayed on the castle.
Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions only a handful of people from the heritage trail committee were able to attend the event, which was photographed and filmed by the projections company, Edinburgh-based Double Take Projections.
They projected the images first on to the side of the castle and then the front and images could be seen across the bay in Brodick.
The heritage trail earlier this year ran a competition in Arran primary schools for children to draw their favourite places on Arran.
Out of more than 200 entries four winners were chosen who had their work projected onto the castle.
They were: Allaigh Lambie P1 Corrie primary, who painted her favourite tree at Home Farm in Brodick on the beach at Corrie; Louise Soffa P3 Pirnmill primary, painted an impressive image of Corrie Fion Lochan; Harris McCormack P6 Brodick primary painted a colourful image of Goatfell from Brodick; and Sonny Boxall P7 Whiting Bay primary created a detailed scaled drawing of Holy Isle and what may lie beneath it.
Project manager of the heritage trail Ruth Impey said the entries had been ‘so amazing’ that she photographed all of them to make a collage of all the entrants’ work which was projected onto the castle so all the children can say their work was on the castle.
