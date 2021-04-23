Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 17
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Saturday April 21, 2001
Arran’s new ladies rugby team played for the first time in an exhibition match ahead of the main Arran Rugby Sevens in Brodick last Saturday. They are pictured with coaches Graham Dobson and Bert Ramage. 01_B17tweY01
The Arran Sevens team after losing the plate final to Loch Lomond. 01_B17tweY02
Medal winners from the inter-primary rugby competition held before the main event. 01_B17tweY03
Children enjoyed Easter fun at Brodick Castle on Sunday. Here we see children taking part in the Easter bonnet parade. 01_B17tweY04
Rosamund McCormack, resplendent in her bonnet, puts the finishing touches to her painted Easter egg. 01_B17tweY05
A youngster gets to grips with egg painting. 01_b17TWE06
A hopeful crowd gathers on the banks of the Lagg Burn last Sunday looking for victory in the annual Kilmory Playgroup fundraising duck egg derby. 01_B17tweY07