Photograph of the week – week 16
This photograph taken on Arran has helped Dylan Nardini to be crowned this year’s Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year.
Hamilton-based Nardini, won the prestigious title with his winning portfolio – three stunning images shot on Arran and in his local area of South Lanarkshire. They include ‘Arran Light’, which captures the dynamics of typical Scottish changeable April weather on the island, ‘Submerged’, a dramatic image of winter light peppering the landscape near Leadhills, the highest village in Scotland and ‘Vice Versa’ which is an intimate late autumnal shot of vibrant fallen foliage on cold blue rocks of the banks of Avon Water in Chatelherault Country Park.
Freight train driver Dylan, 47, said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the overall winner of Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year, a competition I admire in its process of judging of not just one image but a portfolio of work from each photographer. Knowing that the judges have seen something pleasing in my work is so flattering and has given me a huge boost in what has been a very tough year for so many. I’d like to thank my wife Louise, kids Gypsy and Martha for putting up with me going on about light everywhere we go and disappearing early on so many mornings, to hunt those little magical moments that highlight our beautiful country.”
In addition to the overall title, The competition consists of several other categories including awards for the best single landscape, seascape urban and weather images, and despite the pandemic, it attracted over 3,000 entries from across the globe.
The winning images will be showcased in a limited edition book and exhibited at the the new St James Quarter and some smaller galleries in the Scottish Highlands when restrictions permit.