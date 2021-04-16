MV Caledonian Isles is back in service
The MV Caledonian Isles was back in service today (Friday) after repair works were completed.
The Ardrossan to Brodick route had been served since last Thursday by two smaller vessels – the MV Hebridean Isles and the MV Isle of Arran – with extra sailings to try and ease the reduced capacity on the vessels. However, bad weather has disrupted some sailings.
The MV Caledonian Isles who has been having work completed to the 28-year-old vessel’s stern seal tubes, which was outstanding from her annual overhaul at the start of the year, at the Camel Laird yard in Liverpool. This had already overrun by a week owing to problems with her gearbox which required parts sourced from Norway.
CalMac confirmed that she undocked just before midnight on Wednesday before making her way up and undertaking a berthing trial at Gourock before resuming service on the 7am from Ardrossan today (Friday).
Meanwhile, the CalMac summer timetable across the fleet will start on Monday April 26, the date when shops, hotels and tourist businesses will re-open. The second Arran ferry, the MV Isle of Arran, will come into service three days later on Thursday April 29, however restrictions will still apply on the ferries.