Mum and son team up for musical charity project

An Arran-born mum and her son have teamed up with a musical project to fundraise on behalf of Haemophilia Scotland and the contaminated blood fund.

Love, Blood & Covers is a new musical project currently releasing their debut recordings to help raise funds towards the creation of The Contaminated Blood Tree – the contaminated blood fund’s proposed tribute in recognition of those infected and affected by the contaminated blood scandal.

It was started in 2019 by actress and singer Julia Gordon-Smith (formerly Julia Dow), a native of Arran who left when she was 16 but still has relatives on the island, along with musician/producer Iain Gordon-Smith. The mother and son’s connection to this cause stems from their respective father/grandfather, Peter Gordon-Smith.





A well-respected Edinburgh jazz musician, Peter died in July 2018 of liver cancer; a direct result of hepatitis C which he contracted through contaminated blood products administered in the treatment of his haemophilia during the 1980’s. His is one story out of thousands of others who have had their lives torn apart through contaminated blood.

Having been off the stage for nearly 2o years, Julia received a blessing from her father on the final birthday she enjoyed with him to ‘keep singing, keep acting, keep on being you’. Armed with this ‘final wish’ and having also recently attended the infected blood inquiry hearings in London, Julia quickly enlisted Iain and a band of friends to help create this body of musical work in Peter’s honour, using the cause of contaminated blood as the motivation she needed to sing for her dad and for all of those who have lost someone in this way.

Having released their first song in January, the six cover numbers were chosen and worked on with nothing other than love, care and attention to detail, with all songs holding a particular relevance and meaning towards this cause. The themes at the emotional core of these performances are ones of loss, accountability and the need for change.

They have already released the Bonnie Raitt song, My First Night Alone Without You, Step Inside Love by Cilla Black, I Can’t Stand the Rain by Ann Peebles, and Everybody Oughta Make a Change by Sleepy John Estes.





Still to come is I Need Your Love So Bad by Peter Green, to be released on April 20, and These Boots are Made for Walking by Nancy Sinatra on May 11.

Check out all of their musical, social media and fundraising (Virgin Money Giving) links at: linktr.ee/lovebloodandcovers