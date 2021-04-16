Major summer events on Arran are cancelled again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two of the most popular events in the Arran summer calendar have been cancelled for a second time.

Brodick Highland Games has been forced to cancel for the second year running because of concerns over potential crowd numbers at Ormidale Park on what should have been the 133th staging of the games. And the hugely popular Arran Farmers’ Show has also been cancelled for 2021.

As many as 4,000 spectators would usually be at the Highland games to watch the pipe bands, races and heavy events and enjoy the stall attractions, while the farmers’ show also attracts thousands to Glenkiln Farm to see the judging of the animals, the tractors, the horses and the guest star attraction on the day. This would have been the 184th staging of the show.





In a statement, games committee chairman Donald Mckelvie confirmed: ‘It is with great sadness that following a reluctant committee decision we are cancelling the 2021 Brodick Highland Games. The health and safety of our community remains paramount during these unusual and difficult times.

‘I am hoping along with the committee that come August 2022 we will be back to some normality and can revisit Ormidale Park to celebrate a spectacular 2022 Brodick Highland Games.’

Farmers’ Society chairman David Henderson expressed his ‘sadness’ at having to cancel the show, after a meeting on Wednesday night, but said: ‘This was a very tough decision to make but with uncertainty over continued Covid restrictions it was felt we couldn’t proceed with the show.

‘We are, however, going to run a virtual online show in the summer which we hope members and the general public will take part in. We look forward to welcoming you all back to a sunny Glenkiln for our show in August 2022.’





Arran SWI Federation had been waiting on the decision to decide on their annual handicrafts exhibition, traditionally held on the same day. That is also now expected to be called off.

And they will not be the only casualties of the summer season. There will be none of the popular special event days at Arran Heritage Museum over the summer, the committee has agreed.

The village gala weeks will also have their activities curtailed to a significant degree and it is highly unlikely Lamlash Heather Queen events will go ahead, although no final decision has been made. Other events will be smaller or moved online.

Despite these disappointments, Arran is gearing up for what could be a record breaking summer season after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed this week it was all systems go from April 26.

And there was confirmation the islands will be able to open up along with the rest of the mainland from that date, which had been a serious concern.

And even from today (Friday) people are free to travel across Scotland to see family and friends, but they should not stay overnight. Up to six households can also meet outdoors.

But it is from a week on Monday that a major opening up will be seen on Arran and across Scotland as shops, hotels, B&Bs and self catering accommodation can all re-open, although not fully. And their remains doubt for large self catering properties, as to when they can welcome multiple households.

With the peak tourist season almost upon us, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this week she was acutely aware of the need for the islands to re-open, welcome visitors and rebuild their economies as the pandemic continues to recede.

She said she had consulted with island communities whether they wanted to stay at level 3 or move down to level 2.

Ms Sturgeon said: ‘It is fair to say there is no universal opinion here so I know neither option will please everyone.

‘However, based on the balance of opinion, we have decided on the latter option – aligning islands with the rest of the country for a period so that travel, and therefore parts of the economy that so many islanders rely on, can operate more normally from April 26.’