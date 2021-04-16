Jan’s Pots of Sunshine brighten up the day
A retiring Co-op worker was determined to put a smile on the faces of customers on her last day at work, after the year we have all had to face.
Jan Murchie from Shiskine has retired from the Big Co in Brodick after 15 years service. To say goodbye she prepared some little Pots of Sunshine with plants and pots she had prepared with help from donations from the Co-op.
There were small windowsill plants as well as larger doorstep plants and, while it had not been her original intention, she raised more than £150 in donations which she is planning to split between the Arran Mountain Rescue Team and the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).
Afterwards Jan said: ‘Thanks everyone who picked up a pot of sunshine today, and for donations kindly given. I hope that everything grows and flowers, and raises a smile or two when you look at them.’
Brodick Co-op manager Liz Mclean posted on social media: ‘After 15 years service you have retired in full bloom! Thank you for everything, you will be missed by all the team and our customers. You have, and always will be, known for your laughter and kindness.’
Jan plans to continue her second job at James Chocolates but also has some extra babysitting duties coming up.