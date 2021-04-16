Good times just around the corner

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Things are definitely looking up …

More and more people on the island are getting their Covid jabs and the rollout programme is ahead of the mainland.

From today you can travel where and when we want, provided you can get booked on the ferry!





But Monday April 26 is the day that some sort of sense of normality will return – and for most it cannot come soon enough.

We have spent months not seeing family and friends and being ‘marooned’ on the island has, for many, just made the isolation that bit worse.

But while there may be light at the end of the tunnel people must not throw caution to the wind – or we may well end up back where we started.

Some of the images this week of crowded beaches, high streets and pubs down south have been concerning and already there has been an outbreak of a new South Africa variant in south London, although that is thought to have been brought in by an individual.





There is no doubt Arran will be extremely busy this summer, if bookings taken so far are anything to go by and, with foreign holidays still off the agenda, there is no doubt there will be a staycation holiday boom.

We welcome the easing of restrictions and the confirmation that Arran will be in step with the mainland when opening up, as every one one of our tourist businesses need to start making money again.

Let’s make it a good time for everyone.