First Waverley passenger wins compensation after Brodick crash

A victim of the Waverley paddle steamer crash has secured a five-figure sum in damages – the first confirmed pay out over the incident on Arran last year.

And it is likely to be the first of many as 24 passengers were injured when the world famous vessel collided with the pier at Brodick last September, with some airlifted to hospital for medical treatment. There were 213 passengers and 26 crew on board at the time of the crash.

The injured person, who cannot be named, suffered a broken arm and last month the owners of the vessel accepted liability and agreed to pay an out-of-court settlement.





Mark Gibson, partner at Digby Brown, said: ‘I can confirm that last month we settled a claim for a client in relation to an injury sustained in the Waverley crash at Brodick.

‘We are glad to have been able to assist in the swift conclusion of this civil action but we act for several other victims affected by this same incident, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.’

As reported in the Banner in November, Digby Brown are not the only legal firm acting for injured passengers. Thompsons Solicitors in Glasgow are acting for two passengers who were holidaying in Scotland and are said to have suffered ‘terrible injuries’ in the collision and had their entire trip ruined.

Solicitor Nicola Thompson, who is handling the legal action, said previously: ‘We know from eye witness reports that the vessel approached the pier at Brodick at a substantial speed and struck with an enormous force. Many passengers who were queuing to disembark were propelled forward at excess speed. This inevitably led to significant injuries to a large number of passengers as they crashed against walls and bulkheads on the ferry.’





Police, paramedics, fire brigade, coastguards and rescue helicopters were scrambled to the scene after the alarm was raised shortly after 5pm when the Waverley hit the pier as she was returning from a trip round Arran.

Of the 24 casualties at least six were airlifted off the island to hospital, with other casualties taken to the Arran War Memorial Hospital in a fleet of ambulances, while others, described as ‘walking wounded’, were treated at the scene.