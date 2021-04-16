Arran Banner letters – week 16

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Views sought on nuclear weapons

Sir,

With the current Scottish election now three weeks away we have all been receiving countless leaflets through the post from candidates with multifarious reasons why we should vote for them.

Not one has made any reference as to why Scotland should say NO to nuclear weapons.





The UK government has declared its intention to increase its nuclear stockpile. This will result in bringing more lorry loads of yet more weapons to mass destruction to to Scotland to be stored on the Gairloch – upstream from Arran!

This election must be made to count for nuclear disarmament.

May I use your columns to invite each candidate, standing in this constituency, to declare his or her support on the recent United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and to use all power to outlawing nuclear weapons in Scotland or, if unable to do so, to state their reasons?

Yours,





John G Webster, Kings Cross.

Traditional melody

Sir,

I read that the tune ‘Selma’, used in unaccompanied psalm singing and hymnary, was adapted by R A Smith from a traditional melody from Arran.

Another source claims that Smith might’ve fibbed about the attribution and that Smith composed the tune himself. I wonder if anybody who’s made a study of traditional Arran music might be able to tell me if the tune was indeed adapted from a folk melody, or not.

Can anyone suggest where might I direct my enquiries?

Yours,

Mark Allen O’Connell, orangehaggis@gmail.com

Editors note: An internet search reveals that Robert Archibald Smith was precentor at Paisley Abbey from 1802 to 1817, and then at St George’s Church, Edinburgh, from 1823 to his death in 1825, and that he composed or arranged about six hymn tunes, including Selma, but little else.