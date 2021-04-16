Arran Banner golf – week 16
Lamlash Golf Club
Ladies section: Wednesday April 7, Fleet 1, 1. Yvonne Brothers 87-20=67, 2. Kate McAdam 87-17=70. Scratch Susan Butchard 83.
Thursday April 8, Summer Cup. 1. Andy Smith 85-18=67, 2. Serge El Adm 80-11=69, BIH over 3. Paul Cowan 73-4=69. Best scratch Paul Cowan 73. Magic twos Andy Smith @17th
Sunday April 11, Carpenter Rosebowl. 1. Stuart Campbell 68-6=62, BIH over 2 Ian Bremner 70-8=62, 3. Paul Jameson 74-10=64. Best Scratch Stuart Campbell 68, BIH over Dougie Macfarlane. Magic twos Stuart Campbell and Paul Jameson @16th, Ian Bremner and William O’Connor @13th.
Winner of Carpenter Rosebowl, Stuart Campbell, runner up, Ian Bremner.
Fixtures: Sunday April 18, Hugh Hutchison Greensome (pairs competition), noon start. Thursday April 22, Summer Cup, make up own groups and see starter for times.
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday April 7, Summer Cup, 44 played. 1. Bruce Jenkins 69-9=60, 2. Iain MacDonald 70-9=61, 3. Frazer Barr 70-8=62. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 68.
Sunday April 11, British Legion 36 holes, round 1, 32 played. 1. Iain MacDonald 70-8=62, 2. Greg McCrae 68-5=63, 3. Bob McCrae 73-9=64 acb. Scratch Greg McCrae 68.
Fixture: Sunday April 18, British Legion Cup, incorporating round two of British Legion 36 holes competition.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday April 8, ladies 12-hole medal. Silver: 1. and scratch Jenni Turnbull 58-11=47,
2. Liz Kerr 61-10=51. Bronze: 1. and winner Julia Salton 59-19=40, 2. Elizabeth Kelso 59-13=46.
Sunday April 11, gents Daniel Ferguson Trophy. 1st class: 1. Sandy Kerr 46-6=40, 2. Alan Stewart 47-6=41 BIH, 3. and scratch Robbie Crawford 45-4=41 BIH. 2nd class: 1. and winner Dougie Davidge 51-13=38, 2. Willie McNally 49-10=39, 3. Marc Campbell 51-11=40. Magic twos D Logan, W Paton, R Crawford, S Crawford, Wm McNally, S Kerr and D Davidge.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Wednesday April 7, Summer Trophy, 27 played. 1. Andrew Martin (16)59, 2. Gavin Mainds (8)63 acb, 3. Graeme Crichton (13)63, 4. Fergal Talty (25)65. Lowest gross Jamie Macpherson (3) 65. Magic twos Jamie Macpherson @12th and 17th.
Sunday April 11, Yellow Tees Stableford. Summer competition abandoned due to winter weather!
Fixtures: Sunday April 18, medal. Wednesday April 21, Summer Trophy. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and players should arrange their own groupings.
Corrie Golf Club
Wednesday April 7, 18-hole medal. 1. A Napier, 2. A Smith.
Fixtures: Saturday April 17, 18-hole medal. Wednesday April 21, 18-hole medal. Please arrange your own pairings and abide by latest Covid regulations.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday April 6, Peter Sutton. 1. Alex Morrison-Cowan 63, 2. Reuben Betley 66, 3. Hamish Bannatyne 72. Magic twos Alex Morrison-Cowan and John Pennycott.
Tuesday April 13, Peter Sutton. 1. Brian Sherwood 63 BIH, 2. Hamish Bannatyne 63, 3. Alistair MacDonald 67. Magic twos Hamish Bannatyne (2)
Fixtures: Tuesday April 20, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee-off 12.30pm/5pm.