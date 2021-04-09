New Bramble Café opens at Crosshouse hospital
The new Bramble Café at University Hospital Crosshouse has welcomed its first customers.
The first Bramble café was opened at Woodland View in Irvine and is now being expanded across various sites. Bramble cafés are a high-street style model, offering a range of barista style coffee, along with a premium range of sandwiches, soup and baking.
Site director, Jacqueline Nicol said: ‘The café has been a new development that we hope will lift the morale and spirits of both our staff and patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘We hope this new café can provide a friendly relaxed atmosphere, as well as a place to get a coffee and a bite to eat.
‘I would like to thank the Crosshouse catering team who have been working extremely hard in the background getting our new café up and running.’
The new Bramble @ UHC café is now open and will be available Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.