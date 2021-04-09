More fruit and veg as school meals get healthier

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

School meals are to become even more healthy on Arran with the introduction of new nutritional regulations.

Yesterday (Thursday) the revised national school food and drink regulations came into effect which detail the nutritional standards that all food and drink served in schools must meet.

Healthy eating in schools is something that North Ayrshire Council has prioritised for many years.





Schools already serve up meals which fully comply with national nutritional regulations, and all primary schools and Arran High have achieved the gold Food for Life accreditation from Soil Association Scotland.

However, since the national regulations were introduced in 2008, the scientific and dietary advice on which they were based has changed.

And following a recent review, the Nutritional Requirements for Food and Drinks in Schools (Scotland) 2020 has come to fruition and will come into force in schools across the country this month.

This sets out strict levels on weights for some ingredients and the number of occasions certain food groups can be offered to primary and secondary pupils.





These apply to all food and drinks provided across the school day – not just meals served in school canteens during interval and lunch.

The new regulations will:

Increase access to fruit and vegetables, ensuring children and young people can access their five-a-day at schools;

Reduce the amount of sugar that can be accessed in school;

Bring provision of red and red processed meat in line with the Scottish dietary goals;

Change the way food and drink is offered in secondary schools to better meet the needs of young people.

Yvonne Baulk, head of physical environment, said: ‘Here at North Ayrshire Council we are proud of our track record in providing tasty, balanced and nutritious options for our children and young people.

‘Our catering service is sector-leading for a reason – having achieved gold Food for Life in 2013 and held onto this high standard ever since. This recognises our long-standing commitment to delivering healthy and sustainable meals made with well-sourced ingredients.

‘We recognise the importance of healthier food and drink choices and how eating and drinking habits can support the growth and development of children and young people. Indeed, our school menus are based on this.

‘That is why we encourage parents to keep their children in school for lunch as they will have reassurance of knowing the high nutritional standard of what their kids are eating.

‘These new regulations provide us with an opportunity to provide even healthier meals, which is something we are more than happy to deliver on.

‘Our catering service has already prepared new school menus to ensure the food and drink they serve meets the strengthened nutritional regulations when our pupils return after the Easter break.

‘They have also been working with colleagues in education to ensure schools are fully aware of the new measures and what it means for them as they consider other food and drink provision across the school day.’

Children in primaries one to three are entitled to free school meals as part of a nationwide scheme. Free school meals are also available to children whose parent/carers are in receipt of certain benefits.