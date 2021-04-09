Helping families meet cost of school day
North Ayrshire Council is to step forward and help families struggling to meet the costs associated with sending their children to school.
The council has approved its Cost of the School Day initiative which will help to support vulnerable parents and their children.
Plans are being developed to launch the £500,000 ground-breaking scheme this summer which will help ease the burden for the families who need it most and will focus on digital access, food and clothing.
Councillor Robert Foster, lead member for poverty, said: ‘We expect this initiative to have real and lasting benefits for families who do their best to ensure their child has the right clothing or equipment but struggle to make ends meet.
‘This creates a real inequality and imbalance among many of our young people from an early age and that’s why we hope the Cost of the School Day initiative will make a long-term difference.
‘So much work has gone into making this possible from fellow elected members from across parties, parents, education staff, senior council, health and social care staff, our community planning partners and most importantly, our young people.
‘As a council, we have a determination to address poverty – particularly child poverty – with the aim of giving everyone the same life chances to live fulfilling and healthy lives.’
The programme will be formally launched in June this year, to ensure families will be supported ahead of the return to schools for the new term in August.